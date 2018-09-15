Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits
Sumeet Vyas will be marrying his longtime girlfriend Ekta Kaul today, Check out their wedding card.
Image Courtesy: Wedding Sutra/ Instagram
Ditching the usual language of invitation, the card reads, "S**t just got real. Holy S**t. We are actually getting married. Correction. Actually, we are getting married in a holy ceremony in the holy city of Jammu, and we look forward to your presence!"
Take a look at his wedding card!
@sumeetvyas and @ektakaul11's chalkboard themed wedding e-invites by @puneet_gupta_invitations are so millennial-cool!
Swipe left to take a peek into @sumeetvyas and @ektakaul11's mehndi and haldi ceremonies beautifully captured by WeddingSutra Favorite @knottingbells. Watch this space as we get live updates for you as the couple ties the knot in Jammu today.
Talking about Ekta, in an earlier interview, Sumeet had said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”
Sumit was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last year
On the work front, the actor is immensely loved for his characters in popular web series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling. Recently, he also shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding.
