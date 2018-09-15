Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul's Quirky Wedding Invite will Leave You in Splits

It was only recent that Sumeet Vyas confirmed his engagement with long-time girlfriend Ekta Kaul and now his wedding card is out. The actor, who is known for his quirky self, added the same flavour to his wedding invitation.Ditching the usual language of invitation, the card reads, "S**t just got real. Holy S**t. We are actually getting married. Correction. Actually, we are getting married in a holy ceremony in the holy city of Jammu, and we look forward to your presence!"Take a look at his wedding card!Talking about Ekta, in an earlier interview, Sumeet had said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me.”Sumit was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last yearOn the work front, the actor is immensely loved for his characters in popular web series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling. Recently, he also shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding.