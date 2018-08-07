GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sumeet Vyas Confirms Engagement to Actress Ekta Kaul; Wedding Date And Other Details Here

Sumeet Vyas popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Ekta Kaul recently.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sumeet Vyas Confirms Engagement to Actress Ekta Kaul; Wedding Date And Other Details Here
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sumeet Vyas
Loading...
Permanent Roommates star Sumeet Vyas has confirmed his engagement to longtime girlfriend, and actress Ekta Kaur. The actor also revealed that the two would be tying the knot this September on 15th, reports Bombay Times.

The wedding will take place in Jammu and will be a traditional ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.

Confirming the news to Bombay Times, Sumeet said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me”.

This will be Sumeet's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last year.

Check out a few pictures of Sumeet and Ekta together:

Unbeatable filter #happyfilter #nofilter ❤️

A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas) on



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Friendship Day: Bollywood's Lessons On Friendship

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...