Sumeet Vyas Confirms Engagement to Actress Ekta Kaul; Wedding Date And Other Details Here

Permanent Roommates star Sumeet Vyas has confirmed his engagement to longtime girlfriend, and actress Ekta Kaur. The actor also revealed that the two would be tying the knot this September on 15th, reports Bombay Times.The wedding will take place in Jammu and will be a traditional ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance.Confirming the news to Bombay Times , Sumeet said, “Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me”.This will be Sumeet's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Shivani Tanksale. The two finalised their divorce last year.Check out a few pictures of Sumeet and Ekta together: