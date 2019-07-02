Take the pledge to vote

Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are currently vacationing in Taiwan and pictures from their trip are proof that they are having a great time.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 5:31 PM IST
Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul’s Taiwan Holiday Pictures Are Giving Us Major Couple Goals
Image of Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul, courtesy of Instagram
After waiting for so long, it seems like actor Sumeet Vyas has finally managed to spend quality time with wife Ekta Kaul. In the first international trip after their wedding, the couple has flown to Taiwan for a vacation. While the lovebirds have been on trips together during Tripling 2’s shoot in Sikkim and a short break to Goa, this is their first trip outside India post-marriage. Ekta flew down from Mumbai to join her husband in Thailand, from where they took off for Taiwan together.

The lovebirds, who made it official with wedding vows on September 15, 2018, got married in a traditional Kashmiri style wedding in Jammu. While both the actors keep setting new couple goals every now and then, Ekta and Sumeet have not been on their honeymoon yet. And Taiwan seems to be a perfect honeymoon destination for the lovely pair.

Sharing a glimpse of their trip, both the actors have shared a number of pictures. Ekta took to Instagram to share a number of pictures from their trip. From enjoying in rain, to sharing different moods, the Mere Angne Mein actress made her fans a part of her ‘Discover Taiwan’ trip.

The duo also spent some time riding bikes and going on a hot-air balloon ride. The pictures from the pair’s romantic gateaway can give major couple goals to all the lovebirds. Ekta also shared a post sharing some of the best memories from their Taiwan trip, writing, “Dear Taiwan thank you for the warmth and this wonderful experience. This trip was about exploring life together and exploring each other. Also I got to know how passionate and responsible professional my husband is. @sumeetvyas May you risen shine like no one ever has. I hope we have more of such working trips. Also I love taiwan!”

The Veere Di Wedding actor also took some time to post pictures from their romantic trip. From the pictures, both Sumeet and Ekta seem to be enjoying their life to the fullest in Taiwan.

