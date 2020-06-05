Sumeet Vyas Opens Up On Naming His Newborn Ved: We Come From the Line of Ved Vyas

Actors Summet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed a baby boy. The Permanent Roommates actor had taken to social media to reveal that they had decided to name the baby Ved. Now the actor has opened up about as to why he decided to name his son Ved in a recent interview.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said, “Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I’ll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense.”

The actor also opened up about why they chose to have the baby's delivery at their aunt's hospital. He also said that his family could not be in the hospital during the childbirth.

“We couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine. Once we return home, we’ll see if they can be brought over to meet the baby, even if only for an hour,” he added.

The actor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhootiyagiri on MX Player. He was also scheduled to start shooting in London for a film in April but it got postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

