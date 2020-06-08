MOVIES

Sumeet Vyas Shares Hilarious Video of 'Tomato Hater' Ekta Kaul Eating Salad

New parent Sumeet Vyas has shared a funny video of wife Ekta Kaul eating tomatoes and hating it.

  • Last Updated: June 8, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul recently became parents to a baby boy. Ekta seems to be trying to eat healthy post delivery, but it isn't going very well for the actress.

Sumeet shared a video of the Mere Angne Mein actress eating salad, not very happily. Ekta takes slices of tomato in her mouth and cringes. Sumeet jokingly used the hashtag #tomatohater to share the video. Take a look:

The Permanent Roommates actor had shared the news of the arrival of his baby boy with a post which read, "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche....smothering the child every few minutes."

View this post on Instagram

👶🏼

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

The actor also explained he decided to name his son Ved in a recent interview. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names, when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved. Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

Read: Sumeet Vyas Opens Up On Naming His Newborn Ved: We Come From the Line of Ved Vyas

Sumeet had been sharing moments from Ekta's pregnancy during the lockdown.

View this post on Instagram

#happymothersday❤️

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

View this post on Instagram

Ha ha ha aaja... #weneedtotalk

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on

