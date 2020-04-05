Sumeet Vyas, Wife Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy with This Sweet Post

Bollywood actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife, actress Ekta Rajinder Kaul will soon be welcoming a baby into their family. The couple announced that they are expecting their firstborn with a sweet Instagram post. They had tied the knot in September 2018.

In the pic posted by Ekta on social media, Sumeet can be seen embracing her from behind as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Ekta is seen wearing a comfy yellow outfit as she sits on a wooden chair and flaunts her pregnancy glow. Captioning the post, Ekta wrote on social media, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr Vyas Kaul (soon). Directed and Produced by US, Sumeet Vyas and I (sic)."

In an interview, Ekta shared how it was being pregnant with a child when the coronavirus crisis is spreading each day. Ekta said, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us."

Ekta has featured in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain while Sumeet was seen in Made in China recently. Sumeet rose to fame with his role in TVF series Permanent Roommates.

