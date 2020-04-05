MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sumeet Vyas, Wife Ekta Kaul Announce Pregnancy with This Sweet Post

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas

Sumeet Vyas and wife Ekta Kaul shared on social media that they are expecting their firstborn soon. Check out adorable post shared by the celebrity couple.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife, actress Ekta Rajinder Kaul will soon be welcoming a baby into their family. The couple announced that they are expecting their firstborn with a sweet Instagram post. They had tied the knot in September 2018.

In the pic posted by Ekta on social media, Sumeet can be seen embracing her from behind as he plants a kiss on her cheek. Ekta is seen wearing a comfy yellow outfit as she sits on a wooden chair and flaunts her pregnancy glow. Captioning the post, Ekta wrote on social media, "Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr Vyas Kaul (soon). Directed and Produced by US, Sumeet Vyas and I (sic)."

In an interview, Ekta shared how it was being pregnant with a child when the coronavirus crisis is spreading each day. Ekta said, “We aren’t letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us."

Ekta has featured in TV shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain while Sumeet was seen in Made in China recently. Sumeet rose to fame with his role in TVF series Permanent Roommates.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,030

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,374

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    266

     

  • Total DEATHS

    77

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 05 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    894,645

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,213,869

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    253,621

     

  • Total DEATHS

    65,603

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres