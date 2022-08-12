Sumit Tiwari, Khushi Raj Deliver Amazing Performance In Latest Music Video

Rainy weather, nature’s backdrop and melodious tunes make for the best combination when it comes to a music video. They just elevate our mood to another level. Something similar has happened with the new Bhojpuri song Dil De Do Ye Jaan. The new track, sung by the trending Bhojpuri singers Shilpi Raj and Awanish Babu, has been released on Mani Music’s official YouTube channel.

The song has been filmed at a hill station and a Rap verse has also been included to match the current trends in the music industry. The official video has actor Sumit Tiwari in a stunning bearded look and Khushi Raj in breathtaking outfits.

In the video, Sumit is seen standing near his car, a Mahindra Hunter. Khushi, who plays a college student, with books in her hand, passes by Sumit when he says that he likes Khushi. Khushi then starts to walk away but Sumit says she has to answer him within the next ten steps. He continues by saying that her eleventh step will make Sumit walk away too. The whole scenario then changes to Sumit and Khushi dancing in the hills with some extras in the background. The chemistry of both the actors looks great in the song and it has been reported that the makers have put in a lot of money to maintain the visual aesthetic of the song.

The owner of the music company and producer of the song is Sumit Tiwari. The Director of Photography is Dayashankar Singh. Lyricist Sargam composed the song and the music is given by Arya Sharma. Both the artists Khushi and Sumit have given outstanding performances in the song and the audio for the song was recorded in Arya Records, Mumbai. Jitu Sharma has done the mixing of the song and the digital head is Vicky Yadav.

