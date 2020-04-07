Sumit Vyas and Ekta Kaul Open Up About Having a Baby During Covid-19

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul recently took to Instagram to announce that they were soon going to welcome their first child. However, the good news comes at a time of a global pandemic, which means the couple might have to face some changes in their plans.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Ekta talked about how she went on an adventure trip to Ladakh while pregnant and did not know it at that time. “I felt like a rock star when I learnt the news on my return. I had gone to meet Sumeet who was shooting in Ladakh and wanted to explore the place. So, I made some friends with the crew and we all went for a bike ride. Throughout the trip, I was feeling slightly unwell and marked it down to altitude sickness.”

Sumeet talked about how his aunt is a gynaecologist and the couple is planning the childbirth in her professional care. “Fortunately, our last check-up was towards the end of February and the next one is in April-end. We’d want to have our baby in my aunt’s maternity hospital, but if the current scenario doesn’t improve, we might have to think of alternate options,” he said.

Adding that the child's safety is their top most priority, Sumeet said, “I don’t want our child to grow up in an environment where they can’t go out to play. But I am an optimist and believe that this too shall pass.”





Follow @News18Movies for more

