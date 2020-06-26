Sumit Vyas Shares Adorable Picture of Ekta Kaul Holding Their Son, Pens a Heartfelt Note

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul welcomed their first child on June 4, 2020. The little boy was named Ved Vyas. Now, the actors have been enjoying parenthood, as can be seen from their adorable social media posts.

Sumeet recently took to Instagram to share a picture of Ekta, holding their son and wrote an extremely heartwarming note for his wife. He wrote, "Don’t think i can ever take any credit if he turns out to be Awesome. I’m sure he will, coz she definitely is the most Awesome Mommy I’ve seen, after mine... ☺️ They’re already a team and I’m just a comic relief in their routine.."



On Father's Day, Sumeet had shared a note for his son. He wrote that contrary to popular belief, the world is not actually terrible. He also asked Ved to grow up and make friends who will grow old with him. Take a look below:

A post shared by Sumeet (@sumeetvyas) on Jun 21, 2020 at 1:28am PDT



Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot in September 2018.

