Summa Surrunu From Suriya’s Next Tamil Film Etharkkum Thunindhavan Released

The video of the third song from director Pandiraj’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Summa Surrunu, which released on January 16, is getting a good response. The dance number features Suriya and Priyanka Arul Moha, the lead pair of the film. Two tracks of the film— Wada Thampi and Ullam Uruguthaiya— were released earlier. Singer Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi have given voice for the track Summa Surrunu and Sivakarthikeyan has written the lyrics. D Imman has composed the music for the film.

Many of the songs written by Sivakarthikeyan for several films are getting good response from the audience. The recently released Chellama song from the film Doctor, which is based on the recent TikTok ban in India, received a huge response from the fans. He has also written a song for the Vijay starrer Beast.

The song Summa Surrunnu has garnered over 14 lakh views on YouTube since its release. However, the makers of the song have decided not to tie up with music labels. Sun has released the lyrical video of the third single from the action thriller on its official YouTube channel.

Etharkkum Thunindhavan is expected to be released on February 4. The film is said to be released in four languages – Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam.

Presently only 50 percent of the audience is allowed in the theatres across many states due to the rising Covid-19 cases. So there is uncertainty about the release of the film as many filmmakers have postponed the theatrical release of their movies.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.