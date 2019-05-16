Summer Special 2019: Beat the Summer Blues with These Songs

You can hate it but can't escape it- the summers are here and for good three months. With the scorching heat and an unending thirst, the summer has knocked our doors already. While it’s impossible to avoid the sun and heat, unless you want to sit back home all day, it’s always possible to make these hot days cool with some music and movies.As the temperature soars, here's a list of cool songs to help you beat the heat:This was probably the first song you could think of when you heard the word ‘Summer Song’. While Bryan Adams was only nine years old in the actual summer of ’69, he sang about the lovely memories and experiences that he remembered when he looked back on the twin pleasures of rock and romance in this 1985 roots-pop staple.You don’t have to experience the LA summer, dress like the Fresh Prince or even remember the ’90s to recognize this ultimate summer jam. The summer hit was delivered by ’90s hip-hop pop heroes Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff and has it all – from shooting hoops on the street to dancing at a barbecue and thinking about your first kiss.This song is all about the singer’s memories of his home in Alabama. Lynyrd talks about the clear blue skies of his city, where he has grown up at a child.This 1957 hit is written by George Gershwin and DuBose Heyward and it is a lullaby sung by a poor young mother in the slums of South Carolina, assuring her child of a calm and peaceful world that is nowhere around them.One of the hit ‘70’s song, In the Summertime is one of the best-sellers by Mungo Jerry. The song positively radiates effervescent summertime fun. The song is definitely going to take away all your warm weather blues.