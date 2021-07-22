Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhuri Confirms She is Not in The Kapil Sharma Show?

TV actress Sumona Chakravarti, who has regularly featured with Kapil Sharma and his troupe in the celebrity chat show, may not be seen in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Some of the promo videos and cast pictures do not feature her and it led to speculations that she might not reviving her character Bhuri.

Now, Sumona has also shared a cryptic note on social media amid talks that she is not returning for season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show. “You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back," Sumona wrote in her Instagram stories.

It remains to be seen whether Sumona return or will be replaced by one of the new faces that will be cast in the new season.

