Sumona Chakravarti aka Bhuri Not Part of The Kapil Sharma Show's New Season?

Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to come back with another edition of his comedy chat show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Earlier this year in February, the show had gone off air. The latest edition of the show stars comedians, who are popular household names. Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Sudesh Lehri are some of the popular names which comprise the cast.

As the show proceeds, more comedians, actors, and writers are expected to join the team. Fans were rejoiced to see Sudesh joining the team for the upcoming season. However, netizens not see Sumona Chakravarti in the first few pictures which were recently dropped online.

In the show, Sumona played the role of Kapil’s wife or his love interest. Her absence from the promo left people thinking of her not being a part of the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans were indeed upset to not see her as they believed that Sumona has been a part of the comedy show for a long time. Sumona’s comic timing and rhetoric answers to Kapil left people in splits.

As per the latest grapevine, there is still uncertainty whether Sumona will join the upcoming season. However, it is learned that the makers and Sumona are currently in talks.

Earlier this year in March, Kapil had announced that they are looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who are passionate about entertainment. The upcoming season of the The Kapil Sharma Show is being co-produced by Banijay Asia and Salman Khan Television (SKTV).

While speaking to Bollywood Life, SKTV CEO Nadeem Koreishi said that Kapil and rest of the ensemble cast are popular names in every Indian household. He informed that the team is trying every day to give the audience something new and exciting. Founder and CEO of Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar also spoke to the portal regarding the new season. He addedthat over the years, The Kapil Sharma Show has created its loyal set of fans. Dhar revealed that they are looking forward to expanding their team, make a fresh start, and entertaining the audience once again.

