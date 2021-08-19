Sumona Chakravarti Confirms Her Presence in The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch the Latest Promo

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to make a comeback with its new season to provide your dose of laughter. The dream team remains the same, with Sudesh Lehri as the latest addition. In the promo, which revealed the upcoming season of the comedy show, Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Sudesh were featured. However, television actress and Kapil’s old pal Sumona Chakravarti’s absence raised eyebrows. There were endless speculations about the actress not being a part of the new season.

Now, putting a rest to all rumours and speculations, the channel has shared a video featuring Sumona and the actress talks about the premiere of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the clip, Sumona is dressed in formals and looks bold and beautiful. She is seen promoting the Kapil Sharma Show and informing the viewers that only ‘three days’ are left for the show to go on-air. In the caption, the channel wrote, “Aapke chehre par hasi laane ke liye, Sumona Chakravarti toh taiyyar hai! Sirf teen din aur, phir hasi do guna nahi teen guna badhegi (Sumona Chakravarti is ready to bring a smile on your face. After 3 days, the laughter will be increased not twice but thrice)." It was also mentioned that the show will air from August 21 on Sony Entertainment Television.

Watch the promo here –

The promo suggests that the actress has made her way back to the show. Along with the promo, Sumona also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her from the vanity van. Striking a mesmerizing pose for the camera, Sumona was all smiling to finally return to work. Sharing the beautiful click with her fans, she simply wrote, “Hiii.”

Earlier in an interview, Archana had also cleared that Sumona was a part of the show and would be seen in a new avatar in the upcoming season. In the previous season, she essayed the role of Kapil’s wife.

