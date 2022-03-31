Sumona Chakravarti Makes It Clear, Says 'I Have Not Quit The Kapil Sharma Show'

The reports of Sumona Chakravarti leaving The Kapil Sharam Show have been making headlines. It all started after the actress, who has been missing from the recent episodes of TKSS, took to social media and shared the poster of a new Bengali travel project. This left fans wondering if Sumona is no longer a part of the much-loved comedy show.

However, Sumona Chakravarti has now broken silence on the same and has made it clear that she has not left The Kapil Sharma Show. During a recent interaction with India.com, the actress mentioned that the Shonar Bengal show is only a short-term project and that she has no plans of leaving TKSS. “Let me firmly confirm that I haven’t quit The Kapil Sharma Show and don’t intend to do it either. The Shonar Bangla show is a short one-month commitment that facilitates both my passions of travel and being a proud Bengali hence I undertook the same. Trust you will understand!” she said.

This is not the first time that the reports of Sumona Chakravarti leaving The Kapil Sharma Show made headlines. When the current season of the show returned earlier this year, there were speculations that the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actress will not be a part of it as she was missing from the promos. However, later, Archaran Puran Singh revealed busts all rumours and told Aaj Tak, “If you think that Sumona is not in the show, then you are going to get a surprise soon. There is Sumona in the show but her avatar will be very different, but we will have the same lovely Sumona."

Sumona Chakravarti has been in the entertainment industry since she was 11 years old. She appeared as a child artist in Mann which starred Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. Later, she played the role of Natasha aka Ram Kapoor’s sister in the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Sumona was also a part of the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki along with Kapil Sharma.

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it airs on Sony TV on Saturdays and Sundays.

