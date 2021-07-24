Sumona Chakravarti May Not Continue in The Kapil Sharma Show’s New Season

Popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is all set to make a comeback. A few days ago, its promo for the third season was released which was much liked by people. At the same time, the absence of actress Sumona Chakravarti from the show’s promo has sparked speculation of her possible exit from the show. She was also missing from the pictures shared by Kapil post the announcement of the new season. Recently, she also posted a cryptic message on social media that hinted she might not be a part of the show anymore.

Sumona took to Instagram Story to upload a post about how to “move on” from a situation. She shared a quote about the “horrible feeling” that one experiences after “leaving a situation”. The suggestive segment was from Charlotte Freeman’s book Everything You’ll Ever Need You Can Find Within Yourself. Many netizens felt that the post had a connection to the new season of the talk show.

In another post that the actress shared on Wednesday, she wrote a line from one of Richard Siken’s poems. It seemed that she was sad about not getting a chance to feature in The Kapil Sharma Show anymore. A few of her fans even asked her in the comments section if she was no more a part of the show. However, till now neither Sumona nor the makers have officially commented on her absence from the promos.

In the earlier season, the television star played the role of Bhuri. Whenever Kapil made fun of her, she used to retaliate angrily. The pair was much liked by the audience due to their perfect comic timing.

In May this year, Sumona took to Instagram Stories to open up about how the lockdown induced by the second wave of Covid-19 had impacted her life and career. She also mentioned that she has been unemployed for a long time.

