News18» News»Movies»Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Suniel Shetty Congratulate Kapil Sharma on Baby Boy's Birth
1-MIN READ

Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Suniel Shetty Congratulate Kapil Sharma on Baby Boy's Birth

Kapil Sharma with wife

Kapil Sharma with wife

Sumona Chakravarti, Saina Nehwal and Suresh Raina congratulated celebrity couple Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath on welcoming baby boy.

Kapil Sharma pleasantly surprised fans when he announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, on social media on Monday.

Here's Looking at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Loving Moments as They Welcome Baby Boy

"Namaskaar Folded hands we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red heartginni n kapil Hugging face #gratitude (sic)," he wrote, sharing the happy news with his fans.

As the news of Kapil's baby being born spread, fans congratulated the comedian-actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Celebs like Suniel Shetty, Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina and The Kapil Sharma Show actors Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti also congratulated the couple of welcoming their baby boy.

Read: Kapil Sharma Fans Hilariously Troll Him for Being 'Too Quick' with His Second Baby

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will not be airing new episodes as Kapil has taken a short break to focus on his family.


