Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Suniel Shetty Congratulate Kapil Sharma on Baby Boy's Birth

Kapil Sharma pleasantly surprised fans when he announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, on social media on Monday.

Here's Looking at Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath's Loving Moments as They Welcome Baby Boy

"Namaskaar Folded hands we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers Folded hands love you all Red heartginni n kapil Hugging face #gratitude (sic)," he wrote, sharing the happy news with his fans.

Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ❤️ginni n kapil #gratitude — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 1, 2021

As the news of Kapil's baby being born spread, fans congratulated the comedian-actor and his wife Ginni Chatrath. Celebs like Suniel Shetty, Saina Nehwal, Suresh Raina and The Kapil Sharma Show actors Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti also congratulated the couple of welcoming their baby boy.

Congratulations — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) February 1, 2021

Godbless ❤️ — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 1, 2021

Bohut bohut badhai Love to Ginni & Jr — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) February 1, 2021

Congratulations paji ! Lots of love to kid and bhabi Ji ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 1, 2021

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show will not be airing new episodes as Kapil has taken a short break to focus on his family.