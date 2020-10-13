Sumona Chakravarti Shares Emotional Farewell Note for Pet Dog Rooney on His Death

Sumona Chakravarti is having a hard time these days as she lost her pet dog Rooney, who passed away after more than 12 years with the actress. In a farewell note grieving his loss, Sumona revealed what he meant to her.

She also posted a picture of his feet imprints, along with his photograph, for memory. We can also see a diya lit in front of the portrait. In her emotional wrote, the actress mentioned, “12.5 years...You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney, leaving me empty, hollow & numb. My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace my Boy.”

She also shared throwback pictures with her pet, reliving their bond.

A lot of her friends and colleagues commented on the post, consoling her for the loss. Actress Kavita Kaushik wrote, “Oh no, sorry for your loss baby, big hug,” while Jennifer Winget left, “so sorry for your loss,” in the comment section.

Actress Tannaz Irani tried to cheer up her friend by writing, “Rip Rooney. If it makes you feel better. My St Bernard Eminem looks exactly like him. You can come and visit anytime dear. Lots of love to you.” Urvashi Dholakia and Sikander Kher also commented on the picture, grieving for the loss of the loved one.

The actress, on various occasions, has shared pictures with the furry friend. On Raksha Bandhan this year, she posted a 'sibling squad' picture, with Rooney in the frame.

Her quarantine was made special, thanks to the presence of this canines. She shared a picture earlier, writing, “Soaking in furry love thanks to #selfquarantine... And Dogs do not contract Covid-19. STOP abandoning them.”

On the work front, Sumona is associated with Kapil Sharma since nearly seven years. They featured together in 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and are now part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.