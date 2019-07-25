Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post

Sumona Chakravarti is known for her work in television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, The Kapil Sharma Show and Jamai Raja.

News18.com

Updated:July 25, 2019, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post
Image: Instagram/Sumona Chakravarti
Loading...

In an attempt to inspire others to quit smoking, actor Sumona Chakravarti has shared her story about how she quit the injurious habit.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her struggle with smoking. Revealing how and why she quit, she wrote, “2 Years Ago! The week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. 

But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore (sic).”

Sumona, who currently features on The Kapil Sharma Show, also addressed why she was sharing her journey now. “Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this I can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore. . “It is so hard to leave- Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world” - John Green . . Why am i sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality. #soonerthebetter #itsnevertoolate #allthatglittersisnotgold

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on

Known for speaking her mind, Sumona had previously slammed the entertainment industry for discriminating between television and film actors. “I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from Kapil show. No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," she’d written in a lengthy note on Twitter in May.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram