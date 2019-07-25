Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post
Sumona Chakravarti is known for her work in television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, The Kapil Sharma Show and Jamai Raja.
Image: Instagram/Sumona Chakravarti
In an attempt to inspire others to quit smoking, actor Sumona Chakravarti has shared her story about how she quit the injurious habit.
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her struggle with smoking. Revealing how and why she quit, she wrote, “2 Years Ago! The week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah.
But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore (sic).”
Sumona, who currently features on The Kapil Sharma Show, also addressed why she was sharing her journey now. “Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this I can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
2 Years Ago! the week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah. But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore. . “It is so hard to leave- Until you leave. And then it is the easiest goddamned thing in the world” - John Green . . Why am i sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this i can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality. #soonerthebetter #itsnevertoolate #allthatglittersisnotgold
Known for speaking her mind, Sumona had previously slammed the entertainment industry for discriminating between television and film actors. “I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from Kapil show. No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," she’d written in a lengthy note on Twitter in May.
May 18, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dutch Actor Rutger Hauer of Blade Runner, Batman Begins Fame Dies Aged 75
- Every Hour 17 People Die in India Due to Road Accidents; Uttar Pradesh Most Dangerous – Infographic
- Butter Aldrin! This Fair Is Commemorating 50 Years of Apollo 11 in Unique Way
- Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever
- The Worst Setbacks Have Improved Me as a Person: Virat Kohli