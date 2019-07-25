Sumona Chakravarti Shares How She Quit Smoking Through New Inspirational Instagram Post

In an attempt to inspire others to quit smoking, actor Sumona Chakravarti has shared her story about how she quit the injurious habit.

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hai actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her struggle with smoking. Revealing how and why she quit, she wrote, “2 Years Ago! The week following a dear friend’s bday... I QUIT. Simply went cold turkey. No nicotine patch, no vape. Nothing. Haven’t touched since then. Was it difficult, hell yeah.

But now my body rejects smoke. Cant stand in a room where ppl are smoking anymore (sic).”

Sumona, who currently features on The Kapil Sharma Show, also addressed why she was sharing her journey now. “Why am I sharing this? Because being an actor is a part of my life. People follow us. Like us. Love us. Criticise us. Admire us. Hopefully with this I can inspire a few. The most important reminder being we are all flawed human beings which is quite non existent on social media. So here’s a small dose of reality,” she wrote.

Known for speaking her mind, Sumona had previously slammed the entertainment industry for discriminating between television and film actors. “I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from Kapil show. No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," she’d written in a lengthy note on Twitter in May.

