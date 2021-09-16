Sumona Chakravarti, Urvashi Dholakia 'Laugh Away Blues' in Pool. See Pics

Indian television star Sumona Chakravarti recently managed to take some time off her busy schedule and be with her friends. She recently posted a set of pictures on her Instagram handle from the pool time with her friends Urvashi Dholakia and TV actress RJ Tarana.

In the picture, Sumona is seen dressed in swimwear and laughing with all her heart, as she chills in the pool with her friends. Sumona captioned the post, “Laughing away the blues. Shutt Guddu Chotu (go figure whose who)." With hashtags #lifelines, #myvibe, and #mytribe.

Earlier this year, the actress, in an Instagram post, wrote, “I have been fighting endometriosis since 2011. And is in stage IV for the past few years now.” She further said that daily exercise, good eating habit, and most importantly no stress is key to her well-being.

The actress is best known for her comic roles on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil. Sumona has earlier also worked in many television shows, including Ek Thhi Naayka, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She has also sometimes featured in movies like Barfi!, Mann, Kick, and Phir Se…

Meanwhile, earlier Archana Puran Singh told that Sumona is part of the cast in The Kapil Sharma Show and a big twist will be seen in her character. Talking to Aaj Tak, Archana said, “If you feel that Sumona Chakraborty is not involved in the show, soon you are going to get a surprise. Sumona will also be seen in this season of the show, but her avatar will be very different from before."

Let us tell you that, Besides the iconic role of vamp Komolika in the first edition of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi Dholakia has also featured in many TV shows like Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, Kahiin To Hoga, Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, and Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan. Urvashi has also won Bigg Boss season 6.

