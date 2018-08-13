Sumukhi Suresh or Mukti Mohan: Who Will Win the Best Actress Comedy at iReel Awards 2018?

With the Indian digital space witnessing a sudden rise in the number of comedy series that have managed to make mark in the last year or so, it seems like Indian stand-up comedians have finally arrived.But, just like the film stars who are awarded every year for their performances and path-breaking roles, are we giving due credit to these individuals who are not making our lives a little more happier and humourous with their creative lines but also at times pushing us to think and evolve as people by putting across a thought-provoking idea in a subtle yet powerful way?Well, with News18.com's second edition of content awards, iReel Awards 2018 just around the corner, it seems like now is the time to celebrate, applaud and honour these individuals who have worked tirelessly in revolutionising digital content.Tabling a well evaluated set of nominations, a panel of industry experts have shortlisted various Indian web series, actors and actresses, who have raised the bar for content creation, execution and onscreen performance.Pitted against each other in the Best Actress (Comedy) Category are Kriti Garg for Azad Parindey - Being Indian (YouTube) and Archita Agarwal for Virgin Woman Diaries - Frogs Lehren (YouTube), who plays the role of an 18-year-old gearing up for the D-day when she will lose her virginity. Also nominated in the category are Manasi Parekh for Bin Bulaye Mehmaan - Shitty Ideas Trending (YouTube) where she effortlessly plays Jahnvi Chadda Singh, wife of Sukant Goel as Sunny Singh, both of who are trying to deal with the situations as they have unwanted guests at home.Among the above mentioned are two other artists who seem to be giving a tough competition to other nominees. Dancing sensation Mukti Mohan for web series Inmates – TVF (TVF Play/ YouTube) who plays a lesbian in the series and stand-up comedian and actor Sumukhi Suresh for (Pushpavalli - Amazon Prime).In order to make it the people’s choice, these awards will be open to online voting followed by a starry awards night to announce the winners.Set to take place on September 6, 2018, iReel Awards will see the best of performers jostling to lift the trophy.​