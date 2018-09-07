English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavalli Wins Best Comedy at News18 iReel Awards
Amazon Prime's Pushpavalli bagged the award for Best Comedy on Thursday at News18's iReel Awards.
Sumukhi Suresh accepts the award for Best Comedy by Dipannita Sharma, Javed Jaffery and Sakib Salim. (Image: News18)
Loading...
Thursday was a big night for Sumukhi Suresh. Her debut show Pushpavalli bagged two major awards at News18 iReel Awards, which were held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Juhu.
Also nominated in the category were four other web series — What The Folks, Inmates, Adulting and The Better Half.
Accepting the award from Javed Jaffery, Dipannita Sharma and Sakib Salim, Sumukhi said she couldn’t have created the show without the unfaltering support of her fantastic team. “We think we can do it all, but we can’t,” she said.
To all aspiring comedians, she implored, “If I can do it, you can too.”
Sumukhi also won the award for Best Actress (Comedy) for Pushpavalli. In this category, she was competing against Manasi Parekh (Bin Bulaye Mehmaan), Kriti Garg (Azad Parindey), Archita Agarwal (Virgin Woman Diaries), and Mukti Mohan (TVF Inmates).
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its second edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performances in the Indian web space.
The nominations list, comprising 11 categories, was dominated by Sacred Games, which had five nods, including Best Drama and Best Writing. The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek also boasted of four nods each.
As anticipated, Sacred Games emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast and Best Series (Drama).
The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery, Rasika Duggal, Dipannita Sharma and Biswaparti Sarkar. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.
Also nominated in the category were four other web series — What The Folks, Inmates, Adulting and The Better Half.
Accepting the award from Javed Jaffery, Dipannita Sharma and Sakib Salim, Sumukhi said she couldn’t have created the show without the unfaltering support of her fantastic team. “We think we can do it all, but we can’t,” she said.
To all aspiring comedians, she implored, “If I can do it, you can too.”
Sumukhi also won the award for Best Actress (Comedy) for Pushpavalli. In this category, she was competing against Manasi Parekh (Bin Bulaye Mehmaan), Kriti Garg (Azad Parindey), Archita Agarwal (Virgin Woman Diaries), and Mukti Mohan (TVF Inmates).
After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its second edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performances in the Indian web space.
The nominations list, comprising 11 categories, was dominated by Sacred Games, which had five nods, including Best Drama and Best Writing. The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek also boasted of four nods each.
As anticipated, Sacred Games emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast and Best Series (Drama).
The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery, Rasika Duggal, Dipannita Sharma and Biswaparti Sarkar. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous in All-Black Ensemble at Awards Ceremony
- Analyst Says 2018 iPhones Will be Priced Higher Than Expected
- Sonam Kapoor Congratulates Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput in an Adorable Twitter Post
- Aamir Khan is Nervous About Thugs of Hindostan But He Also Has a Solution
- Facial Recognition For Surveillance: When Your Identity Relies on a Software Algorithm?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...