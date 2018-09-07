Sumukhi Suresh’s Pushpavalli Wins Best Comedy at News18 iReel Awards

Thursday was a big night for Sumukhi Suresh. Her debut show Pushpavalli bagged two major awards at News18 iReel Awards, which were held at Mumbai’s JW Marriott, Juhu.Also nominated in the category were four other web series — What The Folks, Inmates, Adulting and The Better Half.Accepting the award from Javed Jaffery, Dipannita Sharma and Sakib Salim, Sumukhi said she couldn’t have created the show without the unfaltering support of her fantastic team. “We think we can do it all, but we can’t,” she said.To all aspiring comedians, she implored, “If I can do it, you can too.”Sumukhi also won the award for Best Actress (Comedy) for Pushpavalli. In this category, she was competing against Manasi Parekh (Bin Bulaye Mehmaan), Kriti Garg (Azad Parindey), Archita Agarwal (Virgin Woman Diaries), and Mukti Mohan (TVF Inmates).After the resounding success of Reel movie awards last year, News18.com launched its second edition of content awards called iReel Awards this year, to felicitate outstanding performances in the Indian web space.The nominations list, comprising 11 categories, was dominated by Sacred Games, which had five nods, including Best Drama and Best Writing. The Test Case, Bose: Dead/Alive, Inside Edge and Laakhon Mein Ek also boasted of four nods each.As anticipated, Sacred Games emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, picking up five awards, including Best Actor (Drama) for Nawazuddin, Best Supporting Actor for Jitendra Joshi, Best Ensemble Cast and Best Series (Drama).The evening was illuminated by the presence of several filmmakers, writers and actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Ronit Roy, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nushrat Barucha, Javed Jaffery, Rasika Duggal, Dipannita Sharma and Biswaparti Sarkar. The star-studded event was hosted by popular comedian Daniel Fernandes.