'Sun, Breeze, Paradise': Aishwarya, Abhishek in Maldives For Daughter Aaradhya's Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek are in the Maldives to celebrate the 10th birthday of their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek have revealed that the family is staying at a resort called Amilla in the island nation. This five-star resort has all types of facilities and it costs a fortune. Let’s look into the details of this Amilla Resort.

There are several different types of villas in this resort, including Sunset Water Pool Villas, Reef Water Pool Villas, Lagoon Water Pool Villas and Multi Bedroom Residence Villas. Each villa has a different fare. However, it is not clear at the moment which villa Abhishek and Aishwarya are staying in.

According to the website of the Amilla Resort, the cheapest villa costs around Rs 76,000 and the cost per night in the biggest villa is Rs 10.33 lakh. Six of the bedrooms are priced at Rs. 14 lakh per night, according to the Indian Express.

People are speculating that the Bachchan family will celebrate the birthday of their daughter Aaradhya at the most expensive villa. Aishwarya Rai has shared a picture of the Maldives on her Instagram, with the caption “Sun, Breeze and Paradise".

Abhishek Bachchan has also shared a similar picture with the caption, “Not a bad view to wake up to".

On November 13, the Bachchan family was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting casual looks. Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya’s hand, which invited a lot of trolling.

