My Father Slapped Me for Loving Muslim Guy: Sunaina Accuses Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik of Harassment

A day after Hrithik's sister Sunaina tweeted in support of Kangana, the latter's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel alleged in a tweet that Sunaina was being "physically assaulted" by the Roshan family because she was in love with a Muslim man.

In an Interview to Pinkvilla, Sunaina accepted her relationship and claimed that nobody was okay with it, neither Hrithik nor her father Rakesh Roshan. She also alleged that her father slapped her when she confronted him about her relationship.

"Last year (I fell in love) and because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t," the portal quoted Sunaina as saying.

"I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it... They don’t want me to meet him. I don’t know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him," she added.

Of late, Sunaina has been hinting that all is not well in her life. In an earlier interview, Sunaina mentioned about her family issues and had said, "Yes, there are certain issues, but please don't ask me to talk about this more as it's about my family and I don't want them to be affected further."

Sunday thought .....didn’t know that I would hv had the opportunity to visit HELL in this lifetime ..... — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 9, 2019

And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

She also spoke about reaching out to Kangana for the help in order to get justice. While she didn't know what happened between her brother and the actress, she said there couldn't be any smoke without fire.

Her statements come after Kangana's sister Rangoli, in a series of tweets, alleged that Sunaina's family had been physically assaulting her because she was in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, and also showed concern about her safety.

Rangoli tweeted, "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars." (sic)

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn’t know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

