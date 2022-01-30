Sunanda Shetty 'Broke Down' When Shamita Shetty Age-shamed On Bigg Boss 15: 'She’s Been Through So Much'

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty admitted she broke down after watching Shamita age-shamed on Bigg Boss 15. In a recent episode, Tejasswi Prakash called Shamita ‘aunty’ in a verbal spat. Appearing on Bigg Boss 15 finale on Saturday, Bigg Boss 15 finalist’s mother confessed it was an ‘ugly sight’ to see and said that it brought her to tears.

Sunanda was reflecting on Shamita’s journey on the show when she shared her thoughts. “She’s been through so much in this journey. She was body-shamed. She was age-shamed. It was a very ugly sight to watch," she said. “I broke down when I saw her crying on the show,” Sunanda added.

Shamita’s boyfriend, actor Raqesh Bapat had also slammed Tejasswi for character assassinating Shamita. Tejasswi made statements hinting that Shamita might be interested in Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi’s boyfriend. Raqesh called her out for it when he appeared on the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

“Tejasswi, why were you doing all this? She is not interested in Karan. Main soch raha tha ki main TV tod doon, itna gussa aa raha tha mujhko (I felt like breaking the TV, I was so angry),” Raqesh said. When Tejasswi attempted to defend herself by suggesting that it was a ‘reaction’ to an ‘action’, he called her defense “complete bulls**t.”

Shamita joined in and asked Tejasswi to accept her mistake but Tejasswi refused. “This is your insecurity, it’s not mine,” she said. Shamita turned to Salman and asked, “who looks more insecure?" For the unversed, Tejasswi called Shamita ‘aunty’ after a task required the latter to climb on Karan and give him a massage. Visibly uncomfortable with the sight, Tejasswi got into a verbal fight with Shamita and ended up calling her ‘aunty.’

Bigg Boss 15 is being aired in two parts this weekend. The top 5 finalists include Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat.

