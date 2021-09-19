Sunanda Shetty's Reply to Fan Who Asks if Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Are Her Sisters, Wins the Internet

Sunanda Shetty, mother of actresses Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, took to Instagram to share a picture of her Bigg Boss OTT look. She went on Bigg Boss OTT to meet her younger daughter Shamita, who was a contestant on the digital-version of the controversial reality show.

Sharing the picture, Sunanda wrote, “Visit to the Bigg Boss House. Meeting my baby after a month @shamitashetty_official.” Her elder daughter Shilpa took to the comments section and wrote, “Eternally Gorgeous Maaaaaa @sunandashetty10.”

Besides Shilpa, many others showered love on the post. Among all, there was one Instagram user, who asked Sunanda if Shilpa and Shamita are her sisters. The user wrote, “@sunandashetty10 Looking Gorgeous!!! Are @theshilpashetty & @shamitashetty_official your Sisters???” Sunanda replied with heart and hands raised in celebration emojis and wrote, “Thanks… they are my babies.”

When Sunanda had entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, she encouraged Shamita to be happy and be who she is and complimented her instincts. She also asked her daughter to be stronger, and said that she sees Shamita as a simple girl in the house, who does not carry any arrogance about herself. Sunanda’s kind and gentle personality certainly impressed the viewers.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT concluded on September 18 with Divya Agarwal as the winner, and Nishant Bhatt came out as the first runner-up. Whereas, Shamita emereged as the second runner-up. The digital-version was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

