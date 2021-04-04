Sunayana Fozdar Asked if She Would Play Dayaben, Somy Ali on Salman Khan's Infidelity

Actor Sunayana Fozdar, who recently replaced actor Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was asked about taking on Dayaben’s role instead. There have also been reports that the makers have been looking for someone to replace Disha Vakani.

Somy Ali has been making headlines for her past relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. We got in touch with Somy to talk about what triggered her to discuss the past once again and her potential comeback in Bollywood.

Actor-director Tariq Shah, known for his films like Bahaar Aane Tak, Mumbai Central, Ehsaas, has passed away after reportedly suffering from kidney ailments.

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who co-starred with late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan. The actor took to her Instagram account to make the announcement.

Vaani Kapoor is exuding charm in a dazzling mirror dress and looking like a sexy shiny disco ball in her latest Instagram posts. The off-shoulder dress bedecked with mirrors all over is bringing the retro vibe to the entire look. The striking poses the actress chose accentuate her curvaceous body and dispense sultry appeal.

