Sunayana Fozdar Reacts to Rumours of Neha Mehta’s Comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Neha Mehta portrayed the character of Anjali Mehta in the most popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 12 years. Last year, when the actress bid adieu to the show, she was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar. Lately, there were rumours of Neha wanting to join the show again to which Sunayana has recently reacted.

In an interview with Etimes, Sunayana revealed that it has been 8 months since she has been portraying the character of Anjali Mehta on the show. Ever since she has joined the show, she has been haunted by the questions of replacement.

When asked about Neha's comeback, Sunayana said she has no clue about it. “If Neha wants to come back to the show, then it is entirely producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s call. I am no one to comment on it,” she added.

The actress mentioned that she is not a newcomer in the industry and has a stupendous trail of work behind. She is glad for being a part of this longest-running show and could add her own flavour to the character. She admitted about being clear since the beginning for playing the role through her perspective and not following how it has been played in the past. She concluded by saying that we all need to remember that a character is above an actor. “Rest is for the viewers to decide how comfortable they are seeing the new Anjali bhabhi,” she told.

In February, Neha refuted the rumours of her calling producers for her return. She revealed these speculations are baseless as she has never contacted the makers or expressed her wish to return after quitting the show. She cleared, “I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta… if the audiences, production house and channel want me.” She further asserted that her first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given her love and respect all these years.

