Sunayana Fozdar Replaces Neha Mehta as Anjali Bhabhi in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular television show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah will see some significant changes in the coming week. It was earlier reported that actress Neha Mehta is quitting the show after 12 years. Reportedly, Neha did not shoot any new episodes for TMKOC post COVID-19 lockdown.

Now, it seems like the makers of the show have already found the replacement for the actress. As per a Times of India report, TV actress Sunayana Fozdar will be stepping into the shoes of Neha to play the character of Anjali Mehta, the wife of Taarak Mehta.

The news also mentioned that Sunayana has already started shooting for the coming episodes of the show. The actress has been earlier parts of other TV shows like Left Right Left, Lagi Tujhse Lagan, Kabul Hai, Ek Rishta Partnership Ka And Belan Wali Bahu, have started shooting for the show from August 23.

However, Neha is not the only actor who has bid adieu to TMKOC. Actor Gurucharan Singh, who plays the character of Roshan Sodhi, has also decided to quit the show. As per the reports, he has left the show due to some family issues. The actor will now be replaced with Balvinder Singh Suri.

Meanwhile, there has been no clarity over the return of Disha Vakani, who played the lead character of Daya Ben.