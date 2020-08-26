Sunayana Fozdar Talks About the Pressure Of Replacing Neha Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actress Sunayana Fozdar, who will be replacing Neha Mehta as Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, talked about the pressure of taking up a role that was popularised by somebody else before. Neha was part of the show for last 12 years.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sunayana said, "Sailesh Lodha ji, and everyone else has been on the show for 12 years, honestly there is a bit of happiness, excitement, and mixed emotions. The feeling has not yet sunk that I am part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Even the previous Anjali aka Neha Mehta, she was on the show for 12 years so it's not like I am replacing a new character. I want her fans also to accept me and I know it is going to be challenging."

The actress further said that, "I am feeling the pressure because Neha was so good and people love her, now I have to make sure that people love me also."

Recently, Neha took to Instagram to confirm her exit from the show. “Hello everyone, and thank you for everything. I’ve worked 12 amazing years at this amazing show (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah), and I am forever thankful for the beautiful career I’ve had. To my amazing respected Asit Kumar Modi Ji, co-stars,tmkoc whole team, I appreciate the hard work you’ve done completing some of our beautiful journey. I’ve never had so much fun before. I am so glad to be part of this show, but I will miss the spontaneity of the work and generosity of such brilliant colleagues. Thank you again and all the best for the future. Show must go on,” she wrote in her farewell note on Instagram.