Sunburn Goa 2022 Announces DJs Afrojack, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike As First Headliners

Fresh off the announcement of the 16th edition of one of Asia’s electronic dance music festivals, Percept Live, creators of Sunburn have officially unveiled their much-awaited performance line-up. Grammy Award winner Afrojack and globally renowned DJs Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have been announced as the first two headliners of the festival this year by the promoters who took to social media to reveal the star-studded artiste line-up of their annual showcase today.

The trio has been staples of the Sunburn festival since its inception and this year, they will dish out high-octane, energy-starting soundscapes through an abundance of party-starting anthems and upcoming music.

Festival goers will also witness an eclectic mix of artists such as MORTEN, Otnika and Lost Frequencies. With an underlying theme of ‘The Future Is Now’, Sunburn Goa 2022 will showcase a three-day live event imbibing the best of electronic dance music, state-of the-art technology and high-octane entertainment from December 28-30 this year at Vagator, Goa. The festival will follow all government permissions, guidelines, and best practices to ensure fan safety, and is subject to government permissions.

Talking about performing at the gala, Afrojack states, “I am excited about visiting India to perform at Sunburn 2022. I love the energy and vibe of the country and am looking forward to meet my Indian fans.”

Belgian duo DVLM add, “India has always been one of our favourite countries to visit as we get such amazing love from our fans all over the country. We cannot wait to come back this December for what will be one of Sunburn’s biggest events ever.”

The annual mega festival will feature over 120 international and home-grown acts across seven stages. Befitting the futuristic festival theme, the festival this year will focus on a genre that is the future of EDM supported by world-class production featuring quality acoustics, laser, SFX and hi-tech pyrotechnics. The festival will also host multiple after-parties with leading international and Indian acts. There will also be an opening party on December 27 and a closing party on December 31.

