Sundar Pichai Recalls How Doordarshan's 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' Brought Families Together Every Evening

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a $10 billion digitization fund for India's digital economy. He said the country does not have to wait for technology to come from somewhere else anymore. He also explained why the mission is deeply personal to him.

"Growing up, technology provided a window to a world outside my own. It also brought us closer together as a family. Every evening we were drawn to the television by Doordarshan's special rendition of 'Sare Jahan Se Accha'. I tried to explain this to my colleagues the other day, but I eventually gave up and just showed it to them on YouTube," he said in a transcript published by India TV.

"When I was young, every new piece of technology brought new opportunities to learn and grow. But I always had to wait for it to arrive from someplace else. Today, people in India no longer have to wait for technology to come to you. A whole new generation of technologies are happening in India first," he added.

Today at #GoogleForIndia we announced a new $10B digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. We’re proud to support PM @narendramodi’s vision for Digital India - many thanks to Minister @rsprasad & Minister @DrRPNishank for joining us. https://t.co/H0EUFYSD1q — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 13, 2020

Talking about Google's mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful, Pichai said that one of the challenges of this moment is that we can't visit the people we love or the places we call home.

He also talked about young people using the latest apps and services, the ways people are using smartphones to improve lives in rural villages, and the more than 2,500 Indian YouTube creators who each have over a million subscribers.