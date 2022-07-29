Sundara Manamadhe Bharli Fame Pooja Purandare Files Police Complaint Against Troll

Sundara Manamadhe Bharli fame Pooja Purandare recently spoke out against trolling on her social media. She said that she faced cyberbullying online, adding how one shouldn’t ignore any sort of threats. She decided to take action against the perpetrator and file a police complaint. She also stated that she would make the person’s information public as a way of retribution.

She updated her fans on her Instagram story by saying, “Cybercrime alert. Since the past few days, I was getting some DMs and post tags, and story mentions from one particular account which was very demeaning, abusive & threatening. Initially, I ignored it thinking that the perks of working in this industry, everyone at some point of time face this hatred or trolling on social media.”

She continued by saying, “But yesterday it made me really upset and I have decided not to tolerate this negativity anymore. I have filed a complaint against that person. This person tried to damage my image on social media hence that person’s name, picture and other details I will be putting it out on social media, Don’t tolerate it, Speak up for yourself, Spread happiness always.”

The actress became a household name with her role as Kamini in the serial Sundara Manamadhe Bharli. Although she decided to leave the show a while back.

While leaving the show, she informed her fans and thanked them for all their support. She said, “I have said goodbye to the series Sundara Mana Mein Bharli. It was a lot of fun playing the character of Kamini aka Miss Nashik. My journey was very special with the entire team of Sundara. The channel, production company, writer, director, co-star, technical team and audience. Thank you all very much, see you soon”

