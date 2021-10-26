Sundara Manamadhe Bharli: Will Latika Finally Express her Feelings to Abhimanyu?

The popular Marathi television show Sundara Manamadhe Bharli, which airs on Colors Marathi, is currently taking a different turn.

The relationship between the main characters in the show — Abhimanyu played by Sameer Paranjape and Latika played by Akshaya Nair — is witnessing an up and down for the last several days.

The makers of the show recently shared a promo video on Colors Marathi Instagram page. The caption of the post read, “Will Latika take the first step to express her heartfelt love and feelings? Watch #SundaraManamadhyeBharali every night at 9 p.m. On #ColorsMarathi and anytime on @voot.”

The promo has piqued the viewers’ curiosity. In the comments section of the post, many were seen guessing what the upcoming episodes may offer.

From the promo, it seems that Latika wants to express her feelings to Abhimanyu. When Abhimanyu comes in front of Latika, she wants to tell him something and is thinking of telling him that she does not want a divorce. But when she sees Abhimanyu in front of her, she doesn’t know what to say.

After falling in love, Latika’s condition is similar to that of Ekadya. She wants to speak, but she doesn’t know how to express her feelings.

In the promo, Latika questions herself, “Why don’t I tell Abhimanyu today, I don’t want that notice, I don’t want that divorce?"

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu’s mother is forcing the two to legally separate but Latika is in love with him.

It will be interesting for the audience to see if Latika finally expresses her feelings to Abhimanyu.

