Sunday Is All About 'Daydreaming' For Kareena Kapoor Khan

It's Sunday today and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan loves remembering her fondest memories all the day -- especially during lockdown.

Sharing a few throwback pictures from her vacation with friends, Kareena wrote: "Sundays are for daydreaming and reminiscing the fondest memories. #MissYouGuysALittleMore."

Amid the lockdown, Kareena is quite active on Instagram. From showing her son Taimur's paintings to sharing her summer essentials wearing a homemade mask, Kareena has been treating her fans with a sneak peek into her personal life.

A few days ago, Kareena’s yoga trainer Rupal Sidhpura Faria had shared a throwback video in which the actress can be seen performing Surya Namaskar.

In the clip, we see the Heroine actor working on ‘Surya Namaskar Asana’ as Rupal continues to encourage her while recording on cam.

Alongside the video, Rupal wrote, “Throwback to the time when travelling to @kareenakapoorkhan and making her do dozens of Suryanamaskars were just the beginning of our high-intensity trainings! The dedicated darling of a human she is (sic).”

On the film front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

