2-min read

Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya, Sharwanand Suffer Injuries on Film Sets

Actors Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya and Sharwanand were reported to have sustained injuries while shooting and preparing for their respective films.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya, Sharwanand Suffer Injuries on Film Sets
Image of Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya and Sharwanand, courtesy of Instagram
Telugu film actors Sundeep Kishan, Naga Shaurya and Sharwanand suffered injuries while shooting for their respective projects, and fortunately, none of them were serious.

While Sundeep Kishan suffered a face injury while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming Telugu film Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL, Sharwanand injured his shoulder while taking skydiving classes in Thailand for a yet-untitled Telugu remake of Tamil film 96.

Naga Shaurya fractured his leg while performing a stunt on the sets of his upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film.

"Hey guys. It was an unfortunate accident in a glass blast sequence. A metal particle was stuck in my face right under my left eye and there was a lot of blood, so people panicked. I am used to such stuff now and I am okay. The stuntman sustained a much deeper cut. Wishing him a speedy recovery," Sundeep tweeted.

He also requested people and the media to not blame the action choreographer for the injury. "It was a risky shot. I was aware of it and I chose to be part of it. I'm much better now," he added.

Regarding Shaurya's injury, a statement from the makers read that he was injured while shooting in Vishakhapatnam.

"He fractured his leg after he performed a stunt sans any rope and stunt double. He's been advised rest for 25 days. There's nothing serious to worry," read the statement.

Sharwanand, who was learning skydiving for a song sequence, injured his shoulder while landing, according to reliable sources from the film's unit. A statement read that he would undergo a minor surgery on Monday at Hyderabad's Sunshine Hospital.

