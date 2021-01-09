Sundeep Kishan Shares First Look Hockey-based Film A1 Express

Actor Sundeep Kishan revealed the first-look of his upcoming film A1 Express today. The film will be launching debutant director Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Taking to his Twitter account, the actor presented fans his most ambitious film to date. It also happens to be the 25th film of Sundeep’s career.

“1st look of our Baby,” said Sundeep while sharing the poster which shows him holding his jersey in one hand and a hockey stick in another.

Looking at the poster, fans and colleagues are excited about the new look of the actor in the upcoming movie.

Fellow actor Adivi Sesh congratulated Sundeep and said that they are going to watch his upcoming film in the theatres.

Actor Harish Kalyan who works in the Tamil film industry wished him grand success for the film.

A1 Express is one year into making and the poster does not mention the release date, however it says that the film is going to release soon.

The movie is an official remake of Tamil film named Natpe Thunai. The film starred Hiphop Tamizha Adhi and was released in 2019. Natpe Thunai was successful at the box office but the critical reception was mixed.

Apart from Sundeep, A1 Express has been produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Daya Pannen and T.G.Vishwa Prasad. The music of this film has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha. Adhithya ‘Adhi’ from the group had also played the lead character in the Tamil film Natpe Thunai.

The Telugu film will also feature Lavanya Tripathi, Murali Sharma, Posani Krishna Murali, Sriranjini, Raghu Babu, and Abhijeeth Poondla along with Sundeep in pivotal roles.

The actor debuted in 2010 with the Telugu film Prasthanam. He also worked in the Hindi film Shor in the City in 2011.

Apart from A1 Express, Sundeep is working on Tamil film Kasada Thapara. Meanwhile, he is also awaiting the release of Tamil-language film Naragasooran which has been delayed.