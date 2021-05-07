Sundeep Kishan Treats His Fans with Two Major Film Announcement on His Birthday

South actor Sundeep Kishan turned a year older today, but it is his fans who received the biggest gift on his big day. On the occasion of his 34th birthday, the actor who enjoys pan-India popularity announced two major upcoming projects. One of his projects will see him collaborating with Vi Anand after six long years following their last release Tiger. For Anand’s film SK28, Kishan will venture into the world of the fantasy drama.

The actor took to Twitter to announce the news. “A “Vi Anand” SuperNatural Fantasy," he wrote along with a poster of the same.

On the other hand, he is also collaborating with C. V. Kumar for the sequel of his 2017 superhit film Maayavan. The poster of the sequel titled Maayavan Reloaded has already created a lot of buzz across the internet. Maayavan is about a series of mysterious murders by a serial killer, where Sundeep plays the role of a crime inspector.

The filmmaker wished Sundeep on social media and shared the news along with a picture of the actor. “Happy Birthday Darling @sundeepkishan We are Overwhelmed to Announce #SundeepKishan on board for mission #Maayavan_ReloadedEye a bilingual project A #CVKumar Directorial," he wrote.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Vi Anand is a very close and special friend. Our repo was well reflected on the screen in ‘Tiger’. SK28 is an interesting project, and the moment I read it, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Maayavan is again very close to my heart, and I am sure people are going to love the sequel of the same as much as they loved the original film.”

Sundeep Kishan will be next seen in G. Nageswara Reddy’s film, Gully Rowdy. The trailer of the same has already generated a lot of curiosity among the audience.

