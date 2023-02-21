Sundeep Kishan And Vijay Sethupathi starrer neo-noir action thriller Michael is all set to stream on OTT soon. According to the latest updates, the movie will premiere on February 24 on Aha Tamil. The Aha Tamil official confirmed the news and shared a post on their official Twitter page. Sharing a video, they wrote, “Blood is in his hand! Revenge is in his mind! Michael is here to set your screen on fire! Michael premieres on Feb 24th on Aha!”

Take a look at the post:

Michael featured actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead role. He was seen playing the role of an ardent supporter of a revolutionary writer, whereas Vijay Sethupathi was seen doing a dramatic special appearance. The movie also starred an ensemble cast including Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Varun Sandesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Ayyappa P Sharma.

Ranjit Jeyakodi wrote and directed the movie. Sam CS was in charge of the music and Kiran Koushik and R Sathyanarayanan handled the editing and cinematography, respectively.

The film has high-octane stunt sequences, which have grabbed the attention of the viewers. Michael revolves around a story of a couple whose lives are turned upside down when a brutal underworld gang enters their blissful life. The movie was produced by Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners Karan C Productions and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Michael hit the theatres on February 3. It started with a lukewarm response in the cinemas and after 20 days of its release in theatres, it is all set for its digital premiere on February 24. According to reports, the film has collected Rs 11 crore in its first week. The movie also marks one of the best openers in Sundeep Kishan’s career.

The movie was released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada and will now be available in 4 different languages also on the OTT platform.

Sundeep Kishan will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil language action-thriller movie Naragasooran. The movie is written and directed by Karthick Naren and stars Arvind Swamy in the leading role. The movie also features Shriya Saran and Malayalam actor Indrajith in pivotal roles. The film has been bankrolled by director Gautham Menon and is touted to be an intense suspense thriller film. The cinematography of the movie has been done by Sujith Sarang while Sreejith Sarang handled the editing.

Read all the Latest Movies News here