Suneel Godse Shares His Character Look From Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera

Everyone is waiting for the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera. The film will hit the theatres on July 22. And, as expected, the promotions are on in full swing. Now, as per the latest development, Marathi actor Suneel Godse will be seen in a crucial role in the film.

A picture of Suneel Godse’s character was shared by the actor himself on Instagram. He is giving an intense gaze. Along with the slide, the actor wrote, “A character from Shamshera releasing on July 22.” Fans have flooded the comment space with heart and fire emojis

Shamshera, directed by Karan Malhotra, has Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. His character poster is much-loved by the audience. The movie has a star-studded cast including Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Ashutosh Rana, and Aahna Kumra. It is produced by Yash Raj Films. The film will hit the theatres on July 22. It will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.

As per the makers, Shamshera “is a period drama that is set in the 1800’s India which was under the exploitative rule of the British.’’

Vaani Kapoor, who will play the female lead, has been sharing updates about the film on Instagram. Along with a poster featuring herself and Ranbir Kapoor, she wrote, “Escape into the world of drama and action on July 22. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50.”

Vaani Kapoor has also shared glimpses from team Shamshera’s promotion campaign on Instagram. “3 cities, one day, all the love and heart-warming 50 million+ views for the trailer in one day. We are humbled and thankful to you all!! See you in cinemas on July 22,” the actress wrote.

Vaani Kapoor has also shared a picture with the “one and only Shamshera”.

Apart from Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen Brahmastra alongside his wife, actress Alia Bhatt. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in crucial roles. The film will hit the theatres on September 9.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have a lot more to celebrate as they are soon-to-become parents.

