Suneil Shetty Terms Jackie Shroff ‘India’s King of Cool’ as He Wishes Him on Birthday

The Bindas Bidhu of Bollywood - Jackie Shroff - is celebrating his 65th birthday today. The actor who has his career spanning more than two decades is loved for his unique style statement and candid interviews. Jackie who is known as Jaggu Dada in Bollywood stepped into the entertainment industry with Hero (1983) and since then there has been no looking back for the megastar. As today marks the special day, Jackie’s friends from the industry and his family members along with the scores of fans hopped on to social media to send out greetings.

Reminiscing about a conversation between the two, Suniel Shetty took to Twitter and sent out birthday greetings to Jackie by sharing a photograph. In the photo, the duo is seen engaging in a conversation. The ‘Dhadkan’ actor even penned a heartwarming note alongside the picture. He wrote, “Bhidhu Bhaiya, Jaggu Dada, my #Hero. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous one like you always do…you are India’s very own King of cool forever Dada. Keep rocking. Lots of love @bindasbhidu.”

Bhidhu Bhaiya, Jaggu Dada, my #Hero. Happy Birthday. Have a fabulous one like you always do…you are India’s very own King of cool forever Dada. Keep rocking. Lots of love @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/r15AM248BV— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 1, 2022

Even Jackie’s wife Ayesha Shroff relived moments from the past and shared a couple of throwback pictures of Jackie to wish him on his birthday. The first photo is a monochrome picture from his modelling days, that has a kissing lip emoticon on his cheek. The next pictures are snaps of the birthday boy with his mom and dad. The last one is an all-smiles picture of their kids Tiger and Krishna Shroff. Along with the picture, Ayesha penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Happppppiest birthday to the man with the kindest heart in the World!! Best son and most loving father!!” (with red heart emoticons).

Sending out best wishes to his father on his birthday, Tiger Shroff took to Instagram and posted a collage featuring him alongside Jackie. He wished his dad in a quirky way by sending wishes of 18th birthday, going by the senior actor’s forever young attitude. He wrote, “Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh ‘,god bless u always with the best healthhh hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I’m so proud to be your son #ultimatehero.”

Terming her father “The Ultimate OG,” Krishna Shroff sent out birthday greetings to Jackie by posting a collage of pictures from the actor’s modelling days. Along with the snap, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, The Ultimate OG,” and added a crown and heart emoticon. She even posted a short clip with Jackie and wrote, “Forever your biggest fan @apnabidhu.”

Here’s wishing Jackie Shroff a very happy birthday!

