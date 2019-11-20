Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sunidhi Chahuhan to Lend Her Voice to Priyanka Chopra's Frozen 2 Hindi Version

Sunidhi Chauhan, whose Hindi version of the 2013 song Let It Go became extremely popular, will lend her voice to Frozen 2 as well. Kausar Munir has penned the tracks for the Hindi version of the sequel.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
Sunidhi Chahuhan to Lend Her Voice to Priyanka Chopra's Frozen 2 Hindi Version
Image of Sunidhi Chauhan, courtesy of Instagram

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has crooned songs for the Hindi version of Disney animated film, Frozen 2. Sunidhi had earlier sang the Hindi version of popular track Let it Go for 2013 film Frozen.

“It feels great to be yet again associating with Disney after The Lion King, now for their mega-franchise film Frozen 2. I had an absolutely amazing time singing the Hindi version of Let it Go in the first film. The mood, the feel, the charm of crooning a host of tracks for its sequel is indeed a challenging experience and I loved every bit of it,” she said in a statement.

Kausar Munir has penned the tracks for the Hindi version of the sequel. The original soundtrack is composed by Kristen Anderson-Lopez along with Robert Lopez.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra will be lending their voices to the two leads — Elsa and Anna, respectively, in the Hindi dubbed version. Maniesh Paul will be playing Kristoff, Anna's love interest in the dubbed version. Shruti Haasan will dub for Elsa in the Tamil version and Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara is roped in to give the voice to Baby Elsa in Telugu.

Frozen 2, starring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Sterling K Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, and Alfred Molina is scheduled to release on November 22.

