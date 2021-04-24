Sunidhi Chauhan Addresses Troubled Marriage Rumours, Neha Kakkar Starts Weight-loss Journey

Over the past year, several reports have been doing the rounds that suggested singer Sunidhi Chauhan was going through a rough phase in her marriage. Her husband Hitesh Sonik had dismissed such reports in an interview with Bombay Times whereas Sunidhi only stuck to “no comments". However, the noted singer has finally opened up about the status of her marriage. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “All good now. Hitesh and I are living together".

Singer Neha Kakkar has taken up a new challenge in the lockdown- to lose her weight. Recently she shared a reel on her official Instagram account, in which she is seen working out in a parking lot. She is seen doing push-ups against her Mercedes-Benz car. “Time to lose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to. #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou,” Neha wrote as a caption.

Filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed Pinjar, Mohalla Assi, and TV show Chanakya, is currently busy with his next, Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and on World Book Day, he reveals how an epic Prithviraj Raso is the inspiration behind this much-awaited historical. “Prithviraj is also based mainly on medieval literature, an epic called ‘Prithviraj Raso’ by the great poet Chand Bardai. Apart from a couple of versions of Raso, there are many other literary works on Prithviraj, his life, and times. In addition to these there are commentaries on Raso,” Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi reveals.

Sasural Simar Ka, which first premiered in the year 2011 and ran successfully for 7 years on television before going off-air, is returning with season 2. Actress Dipika Kakar, who played the lead role of Simar in the popular daily soap, will be seen reprising her role in the 2nd season. During a virtual press conference, Dipika said, “Simar is a character that is not only close to my heart, but it gave me recognition as an actor. I have shared a beautiful 7-year-long association with the show and the audience, and I am very excited to be back. In the second season of the show, Simar will be seen in a new avatar, who has to fulfill a very important task of finding a bahu, her replica for Geetanjali Devi.”

Most cinema halls may be shut but 2021 promises to bring with it quite a few new content platforms, from Netflix to Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video. Check out the list of some of the most anticipated new Indian web series coming in 2021 by clicking on the link below:

