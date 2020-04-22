Sunidhi Chauhan and Hitesh Sonik Parting Ways? Here's the Truth

Following reports of Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan’s married life hitting a rough patch, her husband and music producer Hitesh Sonik has vehemently dismissed such rumours and said that all is well between the two.

Speaking to the Bombay Times, Hitesh said, “It’s not true. We (Sunidhi and Hitesh) are living under the same roof. I am too busy cleaning the house to even read the news. We have divided the household chores in this lockdown period. Well, maybe she isn’t happy with my cleaning, which is why such a story has surfaced (sic)."

However, Sunidhi refused to comment on the reports.

Talking about wife Sunidhi’s reaction to their separation rumours, Hitesh said, “Maybe she doesn’t want to comment on it because she finds the news too outrageous to even think about it."

Sunidhi got married to Hitesh in 2012, and welcomed a baby boy named Tegh in 2018. Prior to Hitesh, she had tied the knot with director-choreographer Bobby Khan which had lasted for a year.

Expressing his affection for the singer, Hitesh had earlier said, “Sunidhi is a wonderful singer is only a part of her personality. I love her first and foremost for the person she is. She has blended so well into my family. My folks dote on her. And I am very comfortable with her family too”.

Follow @News18Movies for more