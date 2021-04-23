Sunidhi Chauhan Finally Addresses Rumours of Troubled Marriage with Hitesh Sonik

Over the past year, several reports have been doing the rounds that suggested singer Sunidhi Chauhan was going through a rough phase in her marriage. Her husband Hitesh Sonik had dismissed such reports in an interview with Bombay Times whereas Sunidhi only stuck to “no comments".

However, the noted singer has finally opened up about the status of her marriage. In an interview with ETimes, she said, “All good now. Hitesh and I are living together".

In fact, a source close to the couple told the publication “that there was an upheaval in their marital life and it is only recently that the two patched up."

The reports had surfaced after the duo returned from a Goa trip. The reports didn’t die down due to Sunidhi’s silence on the matter.

Hitesh and Sunidhi had tied the knot in 2012 and the couple welcomed their first child, son Tegh, on January 1, 2018. This is Sunidhi’s second marriage as she had earlier tied the knot with choreographer Bobby Khan at the mere age of 18. The two parted ways after a year.

The singer has numerous superhit songs to her name including Aaja Nachle, Bhumro, Dhoom Machale and many others.

