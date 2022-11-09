Sunidhi Chauhan’s Saami Saami Song From Pushpa Clocks 400 Million Views on YouTube

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise is one of the highest grossers of Indian cinema since the pandemic. It was released on December 17, 2021, and collected more than Rs 350 crore. It has remained one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema and received worldwide appreciation. The movie is likely to screen in Russia as well. Various songs from the movie like Saami Saami and Oo Antava earned popularity widely. Besides them, the film’s dialogues too grabbed the headlines.

Saami Saami, voiced by Sunidhi Chauhan, created history recently. The song on YouTube has crossed 400 million views. Within 10 months, Saami Saami has received 475 million views. This upbeat song features actors Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. It was definitely a game-changer in the careers of Rashmika and Arjun. The lyrics of the song were written by Raqueeb Alam. Even after almost a year of its release, Saami Saami continues to be the audience’s favourite.

Top showsha video

A user wrote, “Heard this for at least 50 times Still loving it Amazing song with beautiful lyrics. I love this song because of two reasons…First is of course melodies the voice of Sunidhi Chouhan and second is this beautiful actress I love her performance.” Another subscriber wrote, “They don’t know but they have created a MASTERPIECE. Fantastic.. what a beautiful choreography, dance, picturization, and especially dance moves in spite of Bollywood. All time Hits Sunidhi hats off (Bollywood ignored her but she proves that she is SUNIDHI). No words for AA and Rashmika. This is not just a song it will be iconic for years.”



The film’s second part, Pushpa: The Rule’s production has already started. The crew and team of Pushpa 2 have so far remained tight-lipped about the biggie. Fans have high expectations from the project.

Read all the Latest Movies News here