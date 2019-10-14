Suniel Shetty Begins Shooting for Lead Role in Hollywood Film 'Call Centre'
Call Centre is inspired by true events where a Sikh police officer uncovered a multimillion-dollar scam.
Image of Suniel Shetty, courtesy of Instagram
Suniel Shetty may have been away from the big screen for a while now but it looks like the actor is not done delivering his best yet. The actor has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in a Hollywood film titled Call Centre.
Call Centre, which is being directed by American-Chinese filmmaker Jeffery Chin, stars Shetty as a Sikh police officer. The film is inspired by a real-life incident when an Indian police officer discovered and ended a multimillion-dollar call centre scam. Apart from Shetty, the film includes a mix of Indian and American actors.
An inside source close to the project revealed to Mumbai Mirror, "The premise revolves around four guys who worked at a call centre in India and robbed a US-based company of 381 million dollars. While American agencies were involved in the investigation, it was the Indian police that cracked the case."
There is also discussion and talks about the film being dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. Shetty began shooting for the film in October and is expected to finish work towards the end of the year. He is currently in Hyderabad shooting for a number of chase sequences. Apart from the scam, the film will also be focusing on rifts between American and Indian agencies over four Indian boys framed for the crime. Shetty's character will focus on trying to return the boys to India.
Call Centre will also mark Suniel Shetty's debut in Hollywood.
