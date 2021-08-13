Suniel Shetty Celebrates KL Rahul's Test Century at Lord's, Says 'Thank You for My Birthday Gift'

KL Rahul scored his sixth Test century on Day One of the second Test between England and India at Lord’s. It was his first century in Test matches since September 2018, when he scored 149 – also against England – at The Oval. On the occasion, KL Rahul’s rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty’s father, actor Suniel Shetty gave a shout-out to the cricketer for achieving the big feat.

Suniel Shetty, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, took to his Instagram account to share a brief video of KL Rahul from India vs England match and thanked him for giving him the special gift. He wrote, “100 at the Mecca of cricket! Congratulations and god bless baba, @rahulkl. Ps: thank you for my bday gift!"

In his response, KL Rahul dropped a heart and a series of a hug emojis. On Suniel Shetty’s birthday, Athiya had shared a heartwarming wish for her father, giving fans a peek into the beautiful relationship the two share. Athiya took to her Instagram handle and shared a childhood picture with her dad, along with a present-day photo with him. In the caption, she thanked her father ‘for the genes’.

Suniel’s son Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with ‘Tadap’, opposite Tara Sutaria, also wished his father on the special day by posting a series of throwback pictures with him on Instagram stories. In one of the photos, Ahan wrote, "Happy 60th Birthday Papa."

