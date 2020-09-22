Suniel Shetty Celebrating 45 Years of Friendship with Jackie Shroff

Veteran actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty share a close bond. On Monday, Suniel took to Instagram and posted a video of a few moments spent with Jackie.

"45 years and counting! Pastry palace to khandala... @apnabhidu," Suniel wrote.

For an added effect, he inserted the hit title track "I'll be there for you" of the American sitcom, "Friends", in the background.

Reacting to the clip, Jackie's son, actor Tiger Shroff, commented a string of heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Suniel's daughter Athiya Shetty found the video "cutest".

Suniel and Jackie have worked together in several films, including "Border" , "Baaz: A Bird In Danger" and "Refugee".