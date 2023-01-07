Suniel Shetty Claims 'Boycott Bollywood' Supporters Will 'Abuse' Him And Say 'Ye Toh Flop Actor...'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth was in Mumbai for a two-day visit. On Thursday, he met prominent celebs from the Bollywood fraternity. During the brief discussion, actor Suniel Shetty requested the UP CM to help in taming Bollywood Boycott trends and anti-Bollywood sentiments, claiming that the Hindi film industry is at its ‘worst stage’. The Hera Pheri star stated though he may be called a ‘flop actor’ or fall prey to online hate, he wishes for the leader to find out an efficient solution to curb the heated issue.

During an interaction with the Bombay Times, Suniel Shetty explained why he chose to bring up the topic at the brief meeting. Reportedly, it was the actor’s woke effort to revive the industry to get their respect back. “One rotten apple doesn’t mean that the entire tree is rotten. I didn’t ask for anything else,” he said adding not everyone in Bollywood is addicted to drugs or does wrong work. “If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrongly, then hang and ban me, but don’t ban my industry because there are 1000s of workers,” he added.

The actor stated that he wants the golden days to come back, in his bid to make Bollywood stand on its feet again. He explained how the entire Hindi film industry is on the back foot currently and that someone needs to step up to take the charge. “I will get a lot of gaali (abuse) from people who want to boycott Bollywood. They will abuse me and say, ‘Yeh toh flop actor hai, etc.’ Par woh sab mujhe chalega (People might call me a flop actor but that’s okay),” he concluded.

Suniel Shetty requested CM Yogi Adityanath to further discuss the important issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While interacting with Bollywood celebs, CM Yogi said, "We have made two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country,” as per PTI. Besides Suniel Shetty, Boney Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar, Kailash Kher, Sonu Nigam, and Rajkumar Santoshi, were among the many who were present at the meeting.

Read all the Latest Movies News here